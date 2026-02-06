Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ESAB (ESAB)

ESAB (NYSE: ESAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2026 – ESAB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

2/3/2026 – ESAB had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – ESAB was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/23/2026 – ESAB had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $142.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – ESAB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – ESAB had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – ESAB had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/28/2025 – ESAB was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – ESAB had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/20/2025 – ESAB was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2025 – ESAB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – ESAB was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

12/8/2025 – ESAB had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

