Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ESAB (ESAB)

ESAB (NYSE: ESAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/3/2026 – ESAB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.
- 2/3/2026 – ESAB had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – ESAB was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 1/23/2026 – ESAB had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $142.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – ESAB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – ESAB had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – ESAB had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/28/2025 – ESAB was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – ESAB had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/20/2025 – ESAB was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/16/2025 – ESAB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – ESAB was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – ESAB had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
ESAB Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 10.08%.
Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESAB
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- New gold price target
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.