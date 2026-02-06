DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Zacks reports. DHT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 42.35%.The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. DHT’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
DHT Stock Performance
Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,638. DHT has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.
DHT Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHT
Key Headlines Impacting DHT
Here are the key news stories impacting DHT this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Robust Q4 and full-year results: revenue and margins beat expectations, EPS improved year-over-year and management highlighted stronger operating cash generation—supporting the thesis that earnings strength underpins the rally. A Look At DHT Holdings (DHT) Valuation After Robust Q4 And Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Big dividend raise: DHT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 (annualized yield ~11.5%), a large step-up from $0.18 previously — this makes the stock more attractive to income-focused investors and likely boosted buying. DHT Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional inflows and fund buying: coverage notes a notable institutional inflow signal and multiple funds materially adding positions, which can amplify upward pressure on the share price. See DHT Holdings Rise with Institutional Inflows
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment mixed but leaning constructive: recent buy/outperform notes (BTIG, Evercore) and median price targets around $16–$18 provide upside reference points, though coverage remains limited. DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Market structure and fleet dynamics: industry pieces on charterers seeking period VLCCs and consolidation (mentions of Sinokor-Aponte) signal changing charter patterns—could benefit larger VLCC owners like DHT over time but is an evolving story. Charterers on the hunt for period VLCC deals as ‘the aggregator’ eyes more assets
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term booking-rate weakness and a downgrade: ABG Sundal Collier lowered DHT after disappointing Q1 booking-rate indications — this raises short-term earnings risk if rates soften. DHT downgraded at ABG Sundal Collier as Q1 booking rates disappoint
- Negative Sentiment: Higher capital spending: Q4 disclosures show a sharp increase in purchases of property, plant & equipment, a meaningful cash outflow that could constrain free cash flow despite strong operating cash — monitor balance-sheet and dividend sustainability. DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.
Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DHT
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.