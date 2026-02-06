DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Zacks reports. DHT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 42.35%.The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. DHT’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,638. DHT has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in DHT by 706.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,077,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 943,990 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 1,376.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 388,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 361,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,857,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 293,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,329,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 248,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DHT by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 196,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

