Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Posts Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60, Zacks reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 426.96% and a net margin of 21.20%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 46.050-46.700 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7%

MTD traded down $9.79 on Friday, hitting $1,373.06. 80,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,243. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,423.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,357.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total transaction of $334,784.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,554.22. This represents a 59.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $61,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,441.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

