Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $10.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,587. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $345.23 and a 12 month high of $523.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.65 and a 200-day moving average of $393.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.34%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Malynda K. West sold 4,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,721,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,890,325. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,963,381.92. This trade represents a 15.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,034 shares of company stock worth $17,349,722 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enhancing Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

