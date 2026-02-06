Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 21,442 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,773 put options.

Chewy Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. 1,922,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,423,868. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 56.78%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $42.00 target price on Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price objective on Chewy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 40,789 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $1,375,812.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,030.05. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,476.65. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,360 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.