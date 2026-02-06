Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Stephens

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFRM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Affirm Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 8,203,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,104. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,440. The trade was a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923. Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 13.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Affirm by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat on revenue and EPS, strong volume growth — Affirm reported revenue of ~$1.12B and EPS of $0.37, outpacing estimates; GMV and active-consumer metrics showed meaningful acceleration, supporting top-line momentum. Affirm Q2 earnings beat

Q2 beat on revenue and EPS, strong volume growth — Affirm reported revenue of ~$1.12B and EPS of $0.37, outpacing estimates; GMV and active-consumer metrics showed meaningful acceleration, supporting top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: New distribution partnership in the U.K. — Affirm partnered with Virgin Media O2 to offer device financing to O2 customers, expanding international merchant reach and consumer touchpoints. Affirm and Virgin Media O2 partnership

New distribution partnership in the U.K. — Affirm partnered with Virgin Media O2 to offer device financing to O2 customers, expanding international merchant reach and consumer touchpoints. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade offsets some negative views — Morgan Stanley raised Affirm to Overweight, offering support that may help sentiment if upgrades continue. Morgan Stanley upgrade

Analyst upgrade offsets some negative views — Morgan Stanley raised Affirm to Overweight, offering support that may help sentiment if upgrades continue. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and transcripts released — The full earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper diligence (useful for modeling but not catalytic by themselves). Q2 earnings call transcript

Investor materials and transcripts released — The full earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper diligence (useful for modeling but not catalytic by themselves). Negative Sentiment: Rising credit losses and delinquencies — Management increased loan-loss provisions (notably higher provisions and losses on loan purchase commitments) and reported upticks in delinquency metrics, raising profitability and credit-risk concerns as volume scales. Credit concerns and delinquencies

Rising credit losses and delinquencies — Management increased loan-loss provisions (notably higher provisions and losses on loan purchase commitments) and reported upticks in delinquency metrics, raising profitability and credit-risk concerns as volume scales. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut — RBC lowered its target to $77 and kept a “sector perform” rating, signaling more cautious near-term expectations and contributing to weaker sentiment. RBC cuts price target

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

