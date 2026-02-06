Wells Fargo & Company Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $39.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. 874,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $737.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 289.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: FirstFleet acquisition seen as growth catalyst for dedicated services — deal could expand dedicated revenue and scale, supporting longer-term margin improvement. Article Title

FirstFleet acquisition seen as growth catalyst for dedicated services — deal could expand dedicated revenue and scale, supporting longer-term margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $39 and kept a “hold” rating — signals some analysts see modest upside as integration proceeds and dedicated growth continues. TD Cowen Raise

TD Cowen raised its price target to $39 and kept a “hold” rating — signals some analysts see modest upside as integration proceeds and dedicated growth continues. Neutral Sentiment: Company released Q4 slide deck and press release with more details on results and strategy — useful for parsing management’s guidance and integration plan. Press Release

Company released Q4 slide deck and press release with more details on results and strategy — useful for parsing management’s guidance and integration plan. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings-call transcript and presentation are available for verbatim management commentary and Q&A — important for judging near-term outlook and cost synergies. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings-call transcript and presentation are available for verbatim management commentary and Q&A — important for judging near-term outlook and cost synergies. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations — EPS $0.05 vs. consensus $0.09 and revenue $737.6M vs. $767.5M; revenue was down ~2.3% year-over-year, signaling near-term demand and margin pressure. Zacks: Miss

Q4 results missed expectations — EPS $0.05 vs. consensus $0.09 and revenue $737.6M vs. $767.5M; revenue was down ~2.3% year-over-year, signaling near-term demand and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating with a $34 price target — reflects skepticism about near-term earnings recovery and valuation headwinds (downgrade pressure on sentiment).

Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating with a $34 price target — reflects skepticism about near-term earnings recovery and valuation headwinds (downgrade pressure on sentiment). Negative Sentiment: Long-running drivers’ lawsuit appears headed for settlement — potential one-time cash impact or accrual that could pressure results depending on size. Lawsuit Settlement

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

