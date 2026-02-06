Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 22,365 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 186% compared to the average volume of 7,824 call options.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

FFAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,243,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,167. The firm has a market cap of $147.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) is an American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer focused on the development and production of high-performance intelligent electric vehicles. Leveraging a proprietary modular platform, the company aims to deliver a seamless and connected driving experience by integrating advanced hardware with its in-house software architecture. Faraday Future’s vehicles are designed to offer luxury appointments, customizable digital displays, and autonomous driving capabilities, positioning the company in the premium segment of the EV market.

Since its founding in 2014, Faraday Future has unveiled its flagship FF 91 model, showcasing rapid acceleration, long-range battery performance, and over-the-air software updates.

