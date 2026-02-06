Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) CAO Ronald Glass Sells 19,285 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CAO Ronald Glass sold 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $26,420.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 342,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,834.65. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,332,723. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $310.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.82 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,102 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,930 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,464,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,057 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seeking Alpha published a deep-dive titled "Kosmos Energy: A High-Stakes Bet On Oil's Comeback" that frames KOS as a high-risk, high-reward play tied to oil prices — useful context but not a company catalyst.

CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold a total of 148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 at average prices ~$1.37–$1.42 (≈$205k proceeds), reducing his stake by roughly 3.4% over the two trades.

CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 79,124 shares on Feb. 3–4 at similar prices (≈$109.6k total), reducing his holdings by ~4.5% across the two trades.

SVP Josh R. Marion sold 22,940 shares on Feb. 3–4 (≈$31.6k total), a notable ~10% reduction called out in the filings.

CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 22,598 shares on Feb. 3–4 (≈$31.1k total), reducing his position by ~6.3% across the two trades.

A number of research firms have commented on KOS. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

