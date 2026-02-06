Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 140,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 75,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada. The company was formerly known as WPC Resources Inc and changed its name to Blue Star Gold Corp. in January 2019. Blue Star Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

