Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 533,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 127,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DWS

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

The company has a market cap of C$13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names. The company also sells its products through liquor boards, licensed restaurants and bars, grocery chains, direct-to-consumer, and retail stores, as well as acts as a sales agent for beverage alcohol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.