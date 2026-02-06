Wedbush Has Lowered Expectations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average of $229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and revenue beat — Amazon reported stronger-than-expected cloud growth and quarterly revenue above consensus, supporting the long‑term growth story for AMZN. AWS revenue continues to soar

AWS momentum and revenue beat — Amazon reported stronger-than-expected cloud growth and quarterly revenue above consensus, supporting the long‑term growth story for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain largely constructive — multiple firms reiterated Buy ratings and say heavy AI/capex could pay off over time, keeping upside case intact for long‑term investors. TipRanks: analysts reiterate buy ratings

Analysts remain largely constructive — multiple firms reiterated Buy ratings and say heavy AI/capex could pay off over time, keeping upside case intact for long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Product/AI initiatives could add optionality — wider Alexa+ rollout and reported talks about OpenAI/partnerships expand addressable markets but are longer‑term catalysts. Alexa+ wide launch

Product/AI initiatives could add optionality — wider Alexa+ rollout and reported talks about OpenAI/partnerships expand addressable markets but are longer‑term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory noise — a recent German ruling and fine add localized headwinds but are not the principal driver of today’s move. Reuters: Germany bans price controls

Regulatory noise — a recent German ruling and fine add localized headwinds but are not the principal driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Massive 2026 capex guide — management announced ≈$200B of capex (up sharply from 2025), mostly for AI data centers, chips and infrastructure; investors fear near‑term margin pressure, cash flow strain and execution risk. Reuters: big capex worries investors

Massive 2026 capex guide — management announced ≈$200B of capex (up sharply from 2025), mostly for AI data centers, chips and infrastructure; investors fear near‑term margin pressure, cash flow strain and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Slight EPS miss and ugly market reaction — adjusted EPS missed by a penny despite revenue upside, and shares plunged in after‑hours/early trading as the market re‑priced execution and valuation risk. MarketBeat: earnings miss and reaction

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

