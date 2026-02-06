Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 11.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Hershey updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.200-8.520 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Hershey’s conference call:

Get Hershey alerts:

Management guided to a recovery year with 4%–5% net sales growth and significant earnings improvement (CFO cited roughly 30%–35% EPS growth ), signaling confidence in top-line momentum and margin recovery.

Management guided to a recovery year with and significant earnings improvement (CFO cited roughly ), signaling confidence in top-line momentum and margin recovery. Despite recent cocoa price declines, Hershey is largely hedged above current spot levels and the hedging position is “not in great shape” for 2026, so much of the potential cocoa-driven margin upside is likely to roll into 2027 rather than materialize this year.

Despite recent cocoa price declines, Hershey is largely hedged above current spot levels and the hedging position is “not in great shape” for 2026, so much of the potential cocoa-driven margin upside is likely to roll into 2027 rather than materialize this year. The salty-snacks business is a clear growth engine — Q4 salty grew ~ 18% with double-digit volume gains, driving share and retail space expansion.

The salty-snacks business is a clear growth engine — Q4 salty grew ~ with double-digit volume gains, driving share and retail space expansion. Hershey plans double-digit increases in advertising and multi-year R&D/innovation investments to fuel long-term growth, which should support demand but will temper near-term margin improvement.

Hershey plans double-digit increases in advertising and multi-year R&D/innovation investments to fuel long-term growth, which should support demand but will temper near-term margin improvement. Management is monitoring macro risks (tariff inventory effects, SNAP waivers — 2 of 12 states implemented so far — and GLP-1 adoption); tariffs aided Q4 margins but some tariffed inventory will pressure Q1, and the company calls SNAP a manageable headwind included in the outlook.

Hershey Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE HSY traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hershey has a 52-week low of $150.04 and a 52-week high of $234.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.53.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.452 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $5.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 81.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $230.00 price target on Hershey in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.67, for a total value of $298,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,215.73. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Taffet purchased 200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.19 per share, for a total transaction of $37,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,786.49. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,450 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 20.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

More Hershey News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.