Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 11.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Hershey updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.200-8.520 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Hershey’s conference call:
- Management guided to a recovery year with 4%–5% net sales growth and significant earnings improvement (CFO cited roughly 30%–35% EPS growth), signaling confidence in top-line momentum and margin recovery.
- Despite recent cocoa price declines, Hershey is largely hedged above current spot levels and the hedging position is “not in great shape” for 2026, so much of the potential cocoa-driven margin upside is likely to roll into 2027 rather than materialize this year.
- The salty-snacks business is a clear growth engine — Q4 salty grew ~18% with double-digit volume gains, driving share and retail space expansion.
- Hershey plans double-digit increases in advertising and multi-year R&D/innovation investments to fuel long-term growth, which should support demand but will temper near-term margin improvement.
- Management is monitoring macro risks (tariff inventory effects, SNAP waivers — 2 of 12 states implemented so far — and GLP-1 adoption); tariffs aided Q4 margins but some tariffed inventory will pressure Q1, and the company calls SNAP a manageable headwind included in the outlook.
Hershey Trading Up 2.9%
NYSE HSY traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hershey has a 52-week low of $150.04 and a 52-week high of $234.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.53.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $230.00 price target on Hershey in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.11.
In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.67, for a total value of $298,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,215.73. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Taffet purchased 200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.19 per share, for a total transaction of $37,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,786.49. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,450 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 20.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY‑2026 outlook — Hershey reported $1.71 EPS and $3.09B revenue (both above estimates) and set FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $8.20–8.52 with revenue guidance above consensus, supporting a stronger growth/earnings trajectory. Hershey Reports Q4 and Full-Year Results (Press Release)
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase signals management confidence — Board declared a $1.452 quarterly dividend (6% raise), with an upcoming ex‑dividend date that likely attracted income-focused buying. Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts bump targets — Evercore raised its price target to $250 (from $215) and other firms raised targets after the print, providing further tactical support for the rally. Evercore Raises Hershey Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain on the sidelines — Several firms reiterated Hold/Neutral ratings even as they nudged targets higher, reflecting mixed views on demand vs. cost recovery. TipRanks: Hold Ratings and Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Commodity/tariff pressure still a headwind — Management flagged higher cocoa costs and tariffs that compressed margins in Q4; Cocoa volatility remains a key downside risk to margin recovery. Reuters: Hershey Sees Strong 2026 Even as Cocoa Costs Weigh
- Negative Sentiment: Input-costs: cocoa futures jumped after the outlook — Cocoa prices settled sharply higher, which could increase raw‑material costs and pressure margins if prices persist. Cocoa Prices Settle Sharply Higher
The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.
Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.
