Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

AIRTP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRTP) is a provider of private aviation services, offering on-demand air charter, aircraft management, and fixed base operator (FBO) solutions. Through its fleet of light jets, turboprops, and midsize aircraft, the company caters to corporate and leisure travelers seeking customized flight schedules and personalized in-flight experiences.

In addition to air charter operations, Air T delivers comprehensive aircraft management services, which include crew sourcing, pilot training, maintenance coordination, and regulatory compliance support.

