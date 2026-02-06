Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.170-7.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.0 million-$725.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.1 million. Qualys also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.760-1.830 EPS.

Qualys Stock Down 9.2%

Qualys stock traded down $11.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 865,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day moving average of $135.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 7,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $1,100,304.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,567.66. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $449,211.23. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,578.24. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,650. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualys by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,207,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 506,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,400,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

