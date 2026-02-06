J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,474,000 after buying an additional 94,885 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0276 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

