Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.60 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,816. The trade was a 3.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $286.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $290.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 target price on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

