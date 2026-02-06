Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,807 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,306,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $180,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $150.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

