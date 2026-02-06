Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments. Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

