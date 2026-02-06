Citigroup Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $106.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $110.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s current price.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.61.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 38.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.