Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $18,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 693,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,893,000 after purchasing an additional 129,354 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $77,528,000. Finally, Maren Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 381,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,254,000 after buying an additional 58,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSD opened at $193.82 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

In other news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $399,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,421.76. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

