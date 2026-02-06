Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $184.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $182.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day moving average is $165.76. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.