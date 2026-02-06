Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $22,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $40,417,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 388.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $341.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.61 and a 200-day moving average of $312.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $363.06.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.18, for a total transaction of $31,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,096,063.30. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

