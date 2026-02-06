Ranger Investment Management L.P. Makes New $16.90 Million Investment in Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 229.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 634.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCB. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, December 5th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 8,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $1,009,031.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,286,965.80. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 3,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $351,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375. This represents a 20.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,296 shares of company stock worth $7,287,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $85.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. Coastal Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $120.05.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $56.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina’s central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.

Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

