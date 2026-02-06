Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,025,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $205,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 107,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

