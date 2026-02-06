Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 122,949 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,179,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $199,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $585,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 161,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $94.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

