Ranger Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. Medpace comprises about 1.8% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $25,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $548.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,787,603.56. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,751,625. This represents a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 320,192 shares of company stock worth $192,909,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $660.00 target price on Medpace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $491.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.