Ranger Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank $CADE

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,211,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 100,646 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:CADE opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $528.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.15 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CADE

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a regional commercial bank that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the bank provides deposit accounts, treasury management solutions, commercial and industrial lending, equipment finance, residential and consumer mortgages, and wealth management services. Cadence Bank serves a mix of small and mid-size companies as well as retail customers in its core markets.

The institution traces its heritage to Cadence Bancorporation, which was established in 1987 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.