Wolfe Research Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $86.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 target price on Corteva in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

RBC raised its price target to $89 and kept an "outperform" rating — a bullish analyst signal that implies ~23% upside from the recent price.

Consensus broker view listed as "Moderate Buy," reflecting broad analyst support that can help underpin the stock.

Coverage piece argues the bull case for Corteva could shift after developments in a Bayer settlement and licensing arrangements — potential structural implications but outcome and timing remain uncertain.

Report noting conflicting analyst views — some upgrading targets, others trimming ratings — highlighting divergence in expectations for growth and valuation.

CFO/management commentary and the earnings presentation highlighted record free cash flow and strategic execution, positive fundamentals that may temper the headline revenue miss.

Q4 revenue missed estimates due to seasonal timing shifts and lower crop-protection and seed demand; the miss caused shares to fall in after-hours trading. This direct earnings disappointment is the primary near-term negative catalyst.

JPMorgan downgraded Corteva from "overweight" to "neutral," citing valuation and limited near-term upside despite a slightly higher $77 target — another headwind to sentiment.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

