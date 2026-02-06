Lazard, Inc. $LAZ Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 584,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,505 shares during the period. Lazard accounts for about 2.2% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $30,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 30.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $58.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.32 million. Lazard had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZ. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on Lazard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) is a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm, offering a comprehensive suite of services to corporations, governments and individuals. Founded in 1848, Lazard has built a reputation for providing independent advice and innovative solutions in complex financial transactions. The firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LAZ and maintains its headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In its Financial Advisory segment, Lazard assists clients with mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure optimization and strategic planning.

