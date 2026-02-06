Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,082.20. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 90.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

