Christie Group (LON:CTG) Insider Buys £12,239.56 in Stock

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Harding acquired 18,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 per share, with a total value of £12,239.56.

Shares of LON CTG traded down GBX 10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 135. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,122. Christie Group plc has a one year low of GBX 75 and a one year high of GBX 170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £34.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other. The company engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; provision of appraisal and project management services, as well as professional agency, consultancy and valuation, and insurance services under the Christie & Co, Christie Finance, Christie Insurance, and Pinders brands.

