AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $41.83 Average PT from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.8333.

Several research firms have commented on AB. Barclays cut their price target on AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “negative” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 4,164.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AB opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $957.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 7.09%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 113.16%.

AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers a broad range of research-driven strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. The firm provides active and quantitative portfolio management, drawing on in-house research capabilities to serve the needs of institutional clients, private wealth investors and intermediaries. Its product lineup encompasses mutual funds, separately managed accounts and customized investment vehicles designed to meet diverse risk-return objectives.

The firm’s roots date back to 1967 with the founding of Sanford C.

