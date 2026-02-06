REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $49.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REVG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
REV Group Price Performance
REVG opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 3.86%.REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
REV Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.
The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REV Group
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- EXPOSED: The “29% Account”
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Missed Nvidia? Your next 12-month window
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.