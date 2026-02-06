REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $49.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Get REV Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REVG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REV Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 798.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 22,600.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

REVG opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.77 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 3.86%.REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.