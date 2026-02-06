Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). In a filing disclosed on February 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Monolithic Power Systems stock on January 5th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on 12/29/2025.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,155.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $998.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,226.30.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 71.22% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total transaction of $3,559,434.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,208,545.90. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total value of $18,529,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,556,551.57. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $63,489,045. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,152.08.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

