United States Antimony’s (UAMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.00 and a beta of 0.10. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Antimony will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 12.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

