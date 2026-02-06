BTG (LON:BTG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BTG (LON:BTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

BTG Price Performance

BTG has a one year low of GBX 512.50 and a one year high of GBX 853. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47.

About BTG

Featured Stories

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications. This segment also provides interventional vascular products consisting of EKOS system, an ultrasonic catheter drug delivery device used in the treatment of blood clots; Varithena for the treatment of varicose veins; and PneumRx Coil for the treatment of emphysema, a debilitating lung disease.

