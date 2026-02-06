BTG (LON:BTG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BTG (LON:BTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
BTG Price Performance
BTG has a one year low of GBX 512.50 and a one year high of GBX 853. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47.
About BTG
