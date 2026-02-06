Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,264 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

