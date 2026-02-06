BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 27.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 167.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $363.76 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $366.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.49.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.32.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

