Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 90,926 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,926 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.90% of Saia worth $151,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Saia by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 6,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Saia by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps acquired 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,115.20. This represents a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $414.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Redburn Partners set a $262.00 target price on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.35.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $404.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.82. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $538.03.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

