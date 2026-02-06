M.D. Sass LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

M.D. Sass LLC lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises about 2.3% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. M.D. Sass LLC owned 0.26% of Crown worth $28,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,047,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 411,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,213,380. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,634. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $115.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Key Stories Impacting Crown

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Crown reported FYQ4 revenue of ~$3.13B (up ~7.7% YoY) and EPS of $1.74 versus consensus ~$1.69, showing underlying demand strength and improved operating profit. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Crown reported FYQ4 revenue of ~$3.13B (up ~7.7% YoY) and EPS of $1.74 versus consensus ~$1.69, showing underlying demand strength and improved operating profit. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target to $130 and kept an Outperform rating, which provides near-term upside support amid the pullback. Benzinga: Mizuho PT Raise

Analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target to $130 and kept an Outperform rating, which provides near-term upside support amid the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/demand context — A recent deep-dive notes beverage can demand is a key growth driver for Crown, but new plant startup costs are pressuring near-term margins; this is a mixed signal for medium-term earnings leverage. Yahoo: Q4 Deep Dive

Sector/demand context — A recent deep-dive notes beverage can demand is a key growth driver for Crown, but new plant startup costs are pressuring near-term margins; this is a mixed signal for medium-term earnings leverage. Negative Sentiment: Guidance came in light — Crown set FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.90–$8.30 (vs. Street ~8.21) and Q1 EPS of $1.70–$1.80 (roughly in-line to slightly below consensus), which tempered upside after the beat. PR Newswire: Guidance

Guidance came in light — Crown set FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.90–$8.30 (vs. Street ~8.21) and Q1 EPS of $1.70–$1.80 (roughly in-line to slightly below consensus), which tempered upside after the beat. Negative Sentiment: Higher capital spending and profit variability — Commentary and filings show capex has risen materially, and some reports highlighted a sharp year-over-year drop in GAAP net income and EPS on certain measures, which raises near-term free cash flow concerns. Quiver: Capex & EPS Notes

Higher capital spending and profit variability — Commentary and filings show capex has risen materially, and some reports highlighted a sharp year-over-year drop in GAAP net income and EPS on certain measures, which raises near-term free cash flow concerns. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted in recent filings — disclosure of insider sales (executive-level) can add to short-term investor caution. Quiver: Insider Activity

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.