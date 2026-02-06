InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INNV. Wall Street Zen upgraded InnovAge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

INNV opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.57.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. InnovAge had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Anthony Scarbrough sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 119,617 shares in the company, valued at $586,123.30. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InnovAge by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:INNV) is a healthcare services company that specializes in caring for seniors through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Designed for individuals who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, the PACE model integrates medical care, social services and long-term care—delivered primarily in participants’ homes and community-based centers. InnovAge’s approach centers on interdisciplinary care teams that coordinate everything from primary and specialty medical services to nutritional counseling and recreational activities.

The company’s core offerings include comprehensive in-home assessments, physician and nursing services, physical and occupational therapy, prescription medication management, and transportation to medical appointments.

