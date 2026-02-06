Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $395.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $331.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.91. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,964 shares of company stock worth $95,259,727 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Beat on results and cloud momentum — Q4 EPS and revenue topped consensus; Google Cloud grew ~48% and backlog jumped, while Gemini/user and token metrics point to accelerating AI monetization. Alphabet Crushes Earnings — MarketBeat

Beat on results and cloud momentum — Q4 EPS and revenue topped consensus; Google Cloud grew ~48% and backlog jumped, while Gemini/user and token metrics point to accelerating AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Enterprise traction and deals validate cloud/AI strategy — multi‑year customer agreements and growing cloud run‑rate support sustained revenue upside. Google Cloud, Liberty Global partnership — Reuters

Enterprise traction and deals validate cloud/AI strategy — multi‑year customer agreements and growing cloud run‑rate support sustained revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street still bullish on long‑term story — several analysts raised targets and reiterated conviction that Search, YouTube and Cloud + AI create durable growth optionality. Analyst price‑target moves (Benzinga)

Wall Street still bullish on long‑term story — several analysts raised targets and reiterated conviction that Search, YouTube and Cloud + AI create durable growth optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced ($0.21 per share; record/ex‑dividend dates set) — a small yield that may modestly broaden buyer base but is immaterial to core growth thesis.

Quarterly dividend announced ($0.21 per share; record/ex‑dividend dates set) — a small yield that may modestly broaden buyer base but is immaterial to core growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Rising capex is a strategic (not short‑term) signal — management frames spending as necessary to secure AI leadership; whether the ramp converts to sustainably higher margins will determine valuation re‑rating.

Rising capex is a strategic (not short‑term) signal — management frames spending as necessary to secure AI leadership; whether the ramp converts to sustainably higher margins will determine valuation re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Massive 2026 CapEx guidance spooked markets — management guided ~$175–185B for 2026 (roughly double 2025), triggering concerns about near‑term returns and free cash‑flow dilution. CapEx guidance — Reuters

Massive 2026 CapEx guidance spooked markets — management guided ~$175–185B for 2026 (roughly double 2025), triggering concerns about near‑term returns and free cash‑flow dilution. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and technical pressure — the stock sold off after hours/premarket and has tested the 50‑day moving average as investors booked gains and de‑risked into the capex surprise. Why stock is falling — MarketWatch

Market reaction and technical pressure — the stock sold off after hours/premarket and has tested the 50‑day moving average as investors booked gains and de‑risked into the capex surprise. Negative Sentiment: Insider/institutional selling and some position trims — SEC/13F filings and a spate of fund updates show net trimming by some holders, which can amplify near‑term downside on disappointing guidance. SEC insider filing

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

