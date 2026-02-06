Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. InvesTrust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. InvesTrust now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VTV opened at $202.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

