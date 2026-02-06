Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IVW opened at $118.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.