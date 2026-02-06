Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of IVW opened at $118.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $126.61.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
