LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes $4.04 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 85,182 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,264,139 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 611,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

