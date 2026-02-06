Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 185,920 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,920 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $138,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $72.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

