Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safehold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAFE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Safehold Trading Up 1.9%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,106.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 179,319 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86. Safehold has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 36.91 and a current ratio of 36.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 29.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.