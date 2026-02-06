Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safehold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAFE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold
Safehold Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of SAFE stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86. Safehold has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 36.91 and a current ratio of 36.91.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 29.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Safehold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.
Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Safehold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Nervous about the stock market? Read this
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.