BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,385 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after purchasing an additional 541,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,348,000 after buying an additional 115,158 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after buying an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after buying an additional 1,593,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,090,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC plans a roughly $17 billion investment to mass-produce advanced 3‑nanometer chips at its Kumamoto site, a move aimed at boosting AI-capable capacity and reducing concentration risk in Taiwan. TSMC plans 3-nanometre chip production in Japan with $17 billion investment, Yomiuri reports
- Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades and momentum calls are piling up — Zacks moved TSMC to a “strong-buy” and the stock has been added to Zacks’ Rank #1 momentum lists, which supports short-term buying interest. Zacks upgrade / strong-buy
- Positive Sentiment: Tokyo’s subsidy push and supportive government policy (reported by multiple outlets) make the Japan expansion more financially attractive and lower the net capex burden on TSMC, improving the investment thesis around capacity for AI demand. TSMC Plans $17 Billion Japan Expansion With Advanced 3nm Chips As Tokyo Ramps Up Subsidies
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst price targets imply roughly ~25% upside from current levels, but studies show price-targets are an imperfect timing tool; upward earnings estimate revisions would be needed to sustain the move. Can TSMC (TSM) Climb 25.25% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Negative Sentiment: Big overseas capex and the rush to scale advanced 3nm production create execution, timing and cost risks — meeting yield, staffing and ramp timelines at a new site is challenging and could pressure margins or delay benefits. TSMC Needs to Make More Advanced Chips. Why It’s Turning to Japan.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
TSM opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.38 and a 200 day moving average of $283.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $351.33.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
