Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$250.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD.B shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$278.00 to C$276.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$236.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$239.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$202.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.42. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$71.79 and a 12 month high of C$276.18.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

